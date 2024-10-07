Summarize Simplifying... In short An explosion at Karachi airport, claimed by the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), resulted in the death of two Chinese nationals.

The BLA targeted a convoy of Chinese engineers and investors, using a vehicle-borne explosive device.

This attack follows a similar incident in March, highlighting the ongoing risk to Chinese workers involved in Pakistan's infrastructure projects under China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Two Chinese nationals dead in Karachi airport explosion

What's the story Two Chinese nationals were killed and 10 others injured in a massive explosion near Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, Pakistan on Sunday. The incident took place at 11pm local time when a tanker exploded outside the airport. The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan called the incident a "terrorist attack" targeting a convoy from the Port Qasim Electric Power Company.

Chinese embassy responds to Karachi attack

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan offered condolences to the injured and their families. The embassy has activated an emergency plan and called on Pakistani authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. They have also sought severe punishment for the perpetrators and called for necessary measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions, and projects in Pakistan.

Balochistan Liberation Army claims responsibility

Following the explosion, the banned group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for what they termed a "suicide bombing." The BLA stated that their target was a high-level convoy of Chinese engineers and investors arriving from Karachi airport. They revealed that they used a vehicle-borne explosive device to execute the attack on Chinese nationals, including engineers.

Investigation underway into Karachi airport explosion

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar, speaking to Geo News, said the blast was probably caused by an improvised explosive device (IED). Deputy Inspector General East Azfar Mahesar confirmed that the incident involved an oil tanker and said police officers were among the injured. He added that a detailed investigation into the cause and circumstances of the blast is underway.

Blast aftermath

The explosion was heard across Karachi, with residents claiming to have heard the blast and seen smoke plumes. Injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police surgeon Summaiya Syed confirmed that four injured, including one in critical condition, were rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College (JPMC). The blast also triggered a fire which spread to nearby vehicles near the airport.

Previous attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan

Notably, this incident comes on the heels of a similar attack in March this year. Five Chinese nationals and a local were killed by a suicide bomber in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The suicide bomber targeted a convoy of Chinese engineers traveling from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu. These attacks come amid thousands of Chinese workers involved in infrastructure projects under China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as part of the Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).