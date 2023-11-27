Iceland hit by 700 earthquakes, fears of volcanic eruption persist

1/6

World 2 min read

Iceland hit by 700 earthquakes, fears of volcanic eruption persist

By Riya Baibhawi 09:51 pm Nov 27, 202309:51 pm

Iceland experienced 700 earthquakes on Sunday, increasing the chances of a volcanic eruption

Iceland, known for having Europe's most active volcano systems, was rocked by 700 earthquakes on Sunday (local time) as fears of a volcanic eruption persisted. The strongest temblor, with a magnitude of 2.7, was detected near the evacuated Grindavik town on Monday morning, reported The Independent. Since late October, Icelandic meteorological authorities have been warning of a "persistent likelihood of an imminent eruption" amid increased seismic activity and underground lava flow near Reykjavik.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Iceland frequently witnesses earthquakes as it is located between the opposite-moving Eurasian and the North American tectonic plates. The country is a seismic and volcanic hotspot. While tremors are a daily occurrence in Iceland, they have increased since late October, per reports. Last month, Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) official Matthew Roberts predicted that a volcanic eruption was likely in the next 12 months.

3/6

Grindavik residents evacuated, infrastructure damage delays return

Thousands of Grindavik residents were forced to evacuate their homes last month because of increased seismic activity in the area and potential volcanic eruption. The town became dangerous as chasms appeared on the streets. On Monday, a civil protection official confirmed the situation there was still dangerous. "I have never seen anything like it before. Usually, we will have a few minutes warning to get out, but with the weather like this, we have even less," they remarked.

4/6

Parliament ministers visit Grindavik

On Friday, five ministers from Iceland's parliament, the Althing, visited Grindavik, where evacuated residents were allowed to collect more personal belongings. However, due to infrastructure damage, they will have to wait for months before returning home. Icelandic broadcaster RUV quoted Public Safety Director Vidir Reynisson as saying that the town's recovery would take time. Meanwhile, the IMO reported around 300 earthquakes, including a "swarm," were recorded near Grindavik on Sunday that lasted over an hour before midnight.

5/6

State of emergency declared earlier in November

Icelandic authorities declared a state of emergency on November 10 after a series of quakes triggered a threatened volcanic eruption. The Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management (DCPEM) said that "the intense earthquake (activity) at Sundhnjukagigar, north of Grindavik" necessitated the move. Since late October, over 20,000 tremors have been recorded in the country's southwestern parts. Notably, the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Lilti-Hrútur mountain erupted in July.

6/6

Watch: Drone footage shows cracks in Iceland