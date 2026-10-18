Abdulrahman Alfozan of OpenAI seeks bail after recording device arrest

Abdulrahman Alfozan, an engineer at OpenAI, is asking for bail after being arrested for allegedly planting a recording device in an executive meeting room.

He was taken into custody on October 9, 2026.

Alfozan says his one-way ticket to Saudi Arabia, bought before the investigation, wasn't about running away.

His lawyers add that booking such tickets is just something he's always done and shouldn't be seen as suspicious.