About 1.5 million Italians strike over living costs and wages
World
On Friday, about 1.5 million people across Italy joined a huge strike, calling out high living costs and low wages.
Protesters in over 40 cities demanded better pay, stronger public services, and pushed back against more military spending, making it clear that frustration with economic policies is running high.
Turin water cannon, Genoa port protests
It wasn't just workers; students also showed up to highlight issues like expensive housing and underfunded schools.
Things got tense in Turin, where police used a water cannon on crowds, while port workers in Genoa protested their ports being used for arms shipments.
The movement reflects broader unrest seen lately in other European countries like France and Spain.