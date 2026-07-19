Abu Dhabi to offer direct flights to 22 Indian cities

The announcement comes as Air India Express has recently launched new flights to Abu Dhabi from Navi Mumbai, Indore, and Lucknow.

The airline is also set to start services from Guwahati next month.

Norland emphasized the importance of India as a strong market for Abu Dhabi, with passenger numbers increasing over 20% annually.

He said they are ready to increase connections between India and Abu Dhabi but are limited by traffic rights.