Malala Yousafzai is now married! Here's all we know

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 10, 2021, 11:29 am

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai tied the knot with Asser Malik in an intimate ceremony

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai is now married. She tied the knot with Asser Malik, who works at the Pakistan Cricket Board, at her home in Birmingham, England. The 24-year-old announced the news yesterday on social media alongside sharing dreamy pictures from the nikkah ceremony. By the looks of it, the event was an intimate affair with only family members attending. Congratulations to the couple!

Announcement

'Today marks a precious day in my life': Yousafzai

Taking to her official Twitter handle, the Noble Peace Prize winner wrote, "Today marks a precious day in my life." "Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," her post read.

Wedding

Malala wore pink traditional outfit, the groom donned suit

The activist wore a pink traditional dress, while the groom donned a suit with his tie matching the color of Malala's attire. Malala's father, Ziauddin Yousafzai retweeted his daughter's post and penned an emotional message: "It is beyond words. Toor Pekai and I are overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Alhamdulillah." Congratulatory messages poured in from various quarters for the new couple.

Twitter Post

Check out her post here!

Information

Malik graduated from Pakistan's Lahore University of Management Sciences

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Greta Thunberg, and Melinda French Gates were among some celebrities dropping congratulatory messages on their Instagram Stories. Now, coming to information about the groom, the manager at the Cricket Board in Pakistan, Malik is a 2012 graduate of Pakistan's Lahore University of Management Sciences, according to his LinkedIn page. Malala, on the other hand, graduated last year from Oxford University.

Update

Recently, Malala voiced concern about women, minorities in Afghanistan

"We watch in complete shock as the Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. I am deeply worried about women, minorities, and human rights advocates," Malala had commented after the Taliban took over Afghanistan. She had called for "urgent humanitarian aid" from global, regional powers across the world. Notably, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner was shot in the head by Pakistani Taliban terrorists in 2012.