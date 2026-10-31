AFT sues Trump administration over student loan forgiveness delays
The American Federation of Teachers (AFT) is taking the Trump administration to court, saying it is dragging its feet on student loan forgiveness for public service workers.
The lawsuit, filed today, claims the Education Department unfairly lowered payment counts, making it harder for teachers and other public workers to get their loans forgiven.
AFT: 88,000 stuck in PSLF buyback
This is a big part of the PSLF Buyback program, which was meant to help folks who paused payments during tough times.
AFT President Randi Weingarten and others say 88,000 borrowers are stuck waiting because their past service is not being counted properly.
The Education Department blames coding errors for the mess but says fixes are needed to keep things fair.
The union hopes this lawsuit will speed things up so more public servants can finally catch a break from their student debt.