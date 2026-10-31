AFT sues Trump administration over student loan forgiveness delays

This is a big part of the PSLF Buyback program, which was meant to help folks who paused payments during tough times.

AFT President Randi Weingarten and others say 88,000 borrowers are stuck waiting because their past service is not being counted properly.

The Education Department blames coding errors for the mess but says fixes are needed to keep things fair.

The union hopes this lawsuit will speed things up so more public servants can finally catch a break from their student debt.