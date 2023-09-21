Spain shaken by AI-generated explicit images of underage girls

Written by Rishabh Raj September 21, 2023 | 01:27 pm 2 min read

Spanish media reports indicate that around 20 girls may have fallen victim to these images

A scandal has erupted in Spain after several people reported that their underage daughters received artificial intelligence (AI)-generated explicit images of themselves, triggering an investigation by the police. The images generated using an AI tool have caused distress to the victims. This has led to them facing bullying as well as getting hurtful comments from their peers, said reports.

ClothOff app behind this nuisance

The scandal reportedly involves an app called ClothOff, which enables users to create realistic photos of individuals appearing sans clothing. Users can generate 25 images for just a €10 fee (approximately Rs. 885). Underage girls affected by this have endured hurtful comments and bullying from classmates. Some creators of these images have even tried to extort money from the victims. Meanwhile, mothers of the affected girls have urged them to report these actions and speak up without fear.

Authorities condemn surge in digital violence

As the investigation into this incident continues, authorities are condemning the rise of digital violence against women. The use of deepfake technology in creating pornographic images has led to a surge in such violence, with several underage girls in Spain becoming victims of this heinous crime. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for increased awareness and regulation surrounding such technologies.

