Andy Burnham considers apology for Britain's transatlantic slave trade role
Andy Burnham is thinking about officially apologizing for Britain's involvement in the transatlantic slave trade.
As the Commonwealth leaders' summit approaches, he's open to conversations with countries and groups affected by this history.
Burnham has expressed "sorrow and regret," but made it clear there won't be financial reparations, saying current generations shouldn't be held responsible for what happened centuries ago.
Burnham and Brown plan debt relief
Burnham is also working on a debt relief plan with former Prime Minister Gordon Brown to help the poorest Commonwealth nations, offering longer repayment periods and lower interest rates.
While Caribbean leaders appreciate the gesture, they want talks to move beyond apologies.
St. Vincent and the Grenadines's former prime minister Ralph Gonsalves summed it up: an apology matters, but real progress means concrete action on reparations too.