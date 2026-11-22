Awami League team likely to scout border for Sheikh Hasina
Four senior Awami League leaders are likely to head to the India-Bangladesh border this weekend to check out possible ways for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to come back home.
They'll likely start at the Petrapole border in West Bengal, then move on to Agartala in Tripura, showing just how carefully they're planning her return.
UK lawyers seek Sheikh Hasina documents
As the team is likely to travel to the Petrapole border on Sunday, Hasina's UK legal team has asked for her passport and ID card from the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.
These steps suggest the party is assessing the practical logistics of a potential homecoming, even as political uncertainty continues back home.