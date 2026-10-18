Bangladesh minister Ishraque Hossain raids Dhaka drug den without police
Bangladesh's State Minister for Liberation War Affairs, Ishraque Hossain, took matters into his own hands with a surprise raid on a suspected drug den in Dhaka on October 17.
The catch? He didn't loop in the police first.
Six people were detained and handed over to the local police station after the fact, sparking a wave of controversy about whether he overstepped.
Video of raid posted then deleted
Police only found out about the raid after it was already done, which raised eyebrows about how legal or safe this move was.
Hossain, known for his anti-drug activism and recent election win, has led similar campaigns before.
This time, though, the video of his raid was posted online but later deleted as criticism grew louder, leaving many wondering where the line is between activism and official protocol.