Barack Obama returns with rallies ahead of 2026 midterms
President Barack Obama has stepped back into the political spotlight, holding a rally in Atlanta and additional rallies in Ohio and Michigan to support Democrats as the 2026 midterm elections approach.
Bringing back his classic "Yes, we can" message, he's urging unity and calling out divisive politics.
With Congress up for grabs during President Trump's term, Obama's energy could give Democrats a real boost.
Obama endorses Sen. Jon Ossoff
Obama threw his support behind Sen. Jon Ossoff, who some think might run for president in 2028.
A student at the rally said Obama still inspires people to vote, which feels especially important right now.
But as teacher Luc Brearley pointed out, in swing districts focused on voting on prices and their own lives, even Obama's influence might have limits.