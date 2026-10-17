Belgian French Polish diplomats attacked by Israeli settlers in Taybeh
World
European diplomats from Belgium, France, and Poland were attacked by masked Israeli settlers while visiting Taybeh during the olive harvest.
A French mayor was assaulted and a Belgian vehicle was damaged.
Belgium's foreign minister, Maxime Prevot, blamed Israel's settlement policy for the violence and urged the European Union to take action.
West Bank olive harvest violence rises
This attack is just one example of rising violence in the West Bank during olive harvest season: at least four people have been killed and over 100 have been injured so far.
The Israeli military called the attack on diplomats a "severe act of violence," and police are now investigating.
Prevot also repeated Belgium's strong opposition to settlement expansion and called for an end to these attacks.