Bend school shooting kills teacher Megan Lambert and 3 students
World
A tragic shooting at Silver Rail Elementary in Bend, Oregon, left four people dead, including 25-year-old first-time teacher Megan Lambert and three students aged five, eight, and 11.
The gunman was a 16-year-old who entered the school on October 15.
Lambert's family said teaching at Silver Rail was her "dream job."
Bystander Kaylub Giamanco helps stop shooter
Lambert was known for her passion for teaching and supporting students from low-income families.
The youngest victim, five-year-old Rhoam Summer, has been remembered by his grieving family.
A GoFundMe is helping those affected. During the chaos, bystander Kaylub Giamanco helped stop the shooter.
The community is now coming together to support each other as investigators search for answers about the motive.