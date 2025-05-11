What's the story

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed a series of coordinated attacks on 39 different sites across Pakistan's Balochistan province.

However, Jeeyand Baloch, a spokesperson for the group, stated that the operations were still underway and are targeting several strategic objectives.

These latest developments represent a considerable escalation of the BLA's decades-long campaign for autonomy and control of local resources in the region.