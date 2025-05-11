BLA launches coordinated attacks across 39 sites in Pakistan's Balochistan
The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed a series of coordinated attacks on 39 different sites across Pakistan's Balochistan province.
However, Jeeyand Baloch, a spokesperson for the group, stated that the operations were still underway and are targeting several strategic objectives.
These latest developments represent a considerable escalation of the BLA's decades-long campaign for autonomy and control of local resources in the region.
Targeted assaults
BLA's recent attacks target police, military infrastructure
The BLA's recent spate of attacks has focused on local police stations, military convoys, and infrastructure along major highways. Key roads have been blocked during these operations.
The group's spokesperson has assured a detailed statement on the attacks soon.
This surge in activity marks an escalation in the BLA's ongoing fight for autonomy and control over regional resources.
Arrests
Pakistan arrests 75-year-old Baloch activist amid protests
The Pakistan Army arrested Zaheer Baloch, a 75-year-old leading Baloch activist, on the day of Eid ul-Fitr in Quetta.
Activist Sammi Deen Baloch condemned his arrest on X and said Zaheer was detained for participating in a peaceful protest and showing solidarity with families of missing persons.
She slammed the state's violent response to the peaceful demonstration, where families were demanding their loved ones.
Background
Balochistan: A history of separatist movements
Balochistan has been the hotbed of a separatist movement for years.
The BLA resents the extraction of natural resources from the region without any benefit to its local population. It also condemns the government's denial of their rights.
Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have said thousands of Baloch activists, students, journalists, and political workers have been abducted/killed by Pakistani security forces and intelligence agencies over the years.