Black Sea drone strikes escalate as Bulgaria won't blame Russia
World
Drone strikes on ships in the Black Sea are ramping up, with a Bulgarian ferry that arrived on the scene.
Bulgaria has refused to attribute blame to Russia, and similar attacks have spilled into Romanian airspace.
The situation is making neighbors nervous and raising big questions about safety in the region.
Mark Rutte: NATO to adjust deterrence
These attacks have led to rising security concerns in Bulgaria and Romania, with officials calling for stronger security.
Rutte said, "Nato will continue to work closely with our allies in the Black Sea adjusting our deterrence and defense posture as needed."
Disruptions here could mean higher food prices worldwide, so what happens next could affect more than just the region.