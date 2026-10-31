Brazil summons Argentina diplomat after Flavio Bolsonaro slipped into US.

Brazil just summoned Argentina's charge d'affaires Maria Emilia Cortes after Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, slipped into the US via Argentina.

Flavio is under investigation for corruption and money laundering, so Brazil wants answers on how he managed to leave.

This move has only added fuel to the already tense relationship between presidents Lula da Silva and Javier Milei.