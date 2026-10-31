Brazil summons Argentina diplomat after Flavio Bolsonaro slipped into US.
Brazil just summoned Argentina's charge d'affaires Maria Emilia Cortes after Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, slipped into the US via Argentina.
Flavio is under investigation for corruption and money laundering, so Brazil wants answers on how he managed to leave.
This move has only added fuel to the already tense relationship between presidents Lula da Silva and Javier Milei.
Brazil pulled ambassador over Milei's comments
Things have been rocky since July 2026, when Brazil pulled its ambassador over Milei's harsh comments about Brazilian leaders.
Milei, who openly supported Bolsonaro in Brazil's election, still hasn't recognized Lula's win.
Meanwhile, former President Jair Bolsonaro is serving a long sentence for trying to overturn the election, and he continues to question the results.