British ambassador to Mexico fired after pointing gun at staff

What's the story Jon Benjamin, the British ambassador to Mexico, has been dismissed from his post after a video surfaced showing him pointing an assault rifle at a local embassy employee. According to the Financial Times, the incident occurred during Benjamin's official trip to Durango and Sinaloa, areas known for strong organized crime groups. The video was released on social media by an anonymous account, leading to Benjamin's prompt removal from his position in April.

Social media video sparks controversy over ambassador's actions

The five-second video shows Benjamin pointing the gun at a colleague, who appears uncomfortable. The firearm is believed to have been part of the security detail accompanying the diplomat. The anonymous account captioned the video with, "In a context of daily killings in Mexico by drug dealers, he dares to joke," referencing Mexico's high homicide rate due to organized crime conflicts.

UK Ambassador to Mexico between 2021 and 2024

Benjamin's LinkedIn page says his stint as ambassador ended in May, while a biography on the UK government website states that he "was UK Ambassador to Mexico between 2021-2024." "We are aware of this incident and have taken appropriate action. Where internal issues do arise, the FCDO has robust HR processes to address them," the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office told FT. His diplomatic career spans nearly four decades with positions held in Chile, Turkey, Ghana, Indonesia, and the US.