Car drives onto Wichita soccer field, 2 killed, driver held
World
A really sad scene unfolded at the Stryker soccer complex in Wichita, Kansas, when a car drove onto the field during a soccer game.
Two people, an adult and a child, lost their lives, and several others were hurt.
Police say the driver is in custody; there were also two juveniles in the car.
Wichita police withhold names, cancel events
Authorities have not shared names or ages yet, since they are reaching out to families first.
Calling it "a tragedy," Aaron Moses of the Wichita police department spoke.
For now, all events at the complex are canceled until further notice while officials are still investigating.