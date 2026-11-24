China launches rare probe into Shanghai party chief Chen Jining
China just kicked off a rare investigation into Chen Jining, the high-profile Communist Party chief of Shanghai and a member of the powerful 25-member Politburo.
Authorities say he's suspected of "severe violations of discipline and laws," though details are still under wraps.
The move has caught many off guard, especially since Chen's been leading Shanghai since 2022.
Chen's background ahead of party congress
Chen isn't just any official: he's a former Tsinghua University president, ex-mayor of Beijing, and has studied abroad in London.
He's also known for his ties with international business circles in Shanghai.
This investigation comes right before the big 2027 Party Congress (where leadership changes happen), and fits President Xi Jinping's ongoing anti-corruption push, something that often shakes up party ranks ahead of these major meetings.