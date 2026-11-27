China turns civilian ships into 800-meter troop bridge off Fujian
China's military is running landing drills in Fujian province facing Taiwan, this time getting creative by turning civilian ships into floating bridges for troops.
The exercises were first spotted on November 1 in Fujian province and use eight regular vessels (think barges and semi-submersibles) to build an 800-meter bridge.
It's a clear reminder of China's ongoing claims over Taiwan, which Taiwan strongly rejects.
China drills worry Taiwan defense ministry
These drills are part of a bigger military exercise simulating control over islands stretching from Japan to the Philippines.
Taiwan's defense ministry is watching closely, worried these new tactics could raise tensions even more in the region, especially with civilian ships now in the mix.