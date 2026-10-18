Clashes near Kharlaachi Gate kill at least 7 Pakistani soldiers
Tensions flared along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border this week, as at least seven Pakistani soldiers lost their lives in violent clashes with Afghan forces near the Kharlaachi Gate.
The fighting disrupted daily life, disrupted cross-border trade and forcing some locals to evacuate.
Pakistan, Afghanistan exchange border accusations
Both sides are blaming each other: Afghan security sources say Pakistan was constructing unauthorized border outposts, while Pakistan claims it was responding to attacks on its checkpoints.
These skirmishes are part of a bigger pattern of disputes and security worries along the border, with Pakistan accusing Afghanistan's Taliban authorities of allowing militants from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to operate from Afghan territory and launch attacks inside Pakistan.