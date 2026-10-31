CONTSHIP jet carrying hazardous materials sunk off Bulgaria, crew safe
World
A Greek container ship, CONTSHIP JET, was sunk off Bulgaria's coast after being hit by three sea drones, one of at least six attacks like this in the area this month.
The ship was carrying hazardous materials from Haifa to Constanta, but thankfully, all 18 crew members made it out safely.
Bulgaria seeks support for Black Sea
After the attack, Bulgaria, part of NATO and the EU, asked for international support to boost Black Sea security.
Even with a warning from a French patrol plane, it couldn't stop the strike.
On the bright side, no visible traces of pollution from the ship were found.