Crew of M/T AL MAYEDA safe after Persian Gulf attack
World
A Marshall Islands-flagged LNG ship, "M/T AL MAYEDA," was targeted in a projectile attack in the Persian Gulf on October 30.
Thankfully, all 25 crew members, including six Indians, are safe and unharmed.
The incident was confirmed by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.
Indian government closely tracking situation
The Indian government is closely tracking the situation and staying in touch with the ship's management to make sure everyone remains safe.
This highlights just how tough it can be to keep ships secure in unstable regions and shows India's commitment to looking out for its seafarers.