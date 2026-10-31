Days before midterms, Justice Department warns states of recordkeeping penalties
Just days before the midterms, the US Department of Justice has warned state election officials they could face fines or even jail if they don't properly save election records.
Acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter sent out letters stressing that keeping these documents isn't just a rule, it's about protecting transparency and trust in elections.
Justice Department letters spark criticism, litigation
Some Democratic groups are calling this move interference, while officials in states like Florida say they're following the rules.
California even got caught up in a legal fight after the Justice Department pushed for a review of voter rolls, though a court blocked federal demands to separate ballots.
To top it off, a misspelling in the Justice Department's letters left Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read addressed as "Tobias Reed."