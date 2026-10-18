Dera Ismail Khan authorities seal historic Ram Leela Temple
Authorities in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan, have sealed the historic Ram Leela Temple after local activists stopped its planned demolition for a commercial project.
The local administration took the temple into official custody on Saturday, and the ETPB later sealed it, and now activists are pushing for a proper investigation into who owns the temple and whether any commercial plans are even legal.
Activists demand minority worship protections
Activists led by Sohail Ahmed Azmi say the Ram Leela Temple is an important part of local heritage and deserves protection.
With about 400 buildings in Dera Ismail Khan identified by the ETPB as cultural heritage properties, there is growing concern about how religious sites are treated in Pakistan.
Haroon Sarab Dial, chairman of the All Pakistan Hindu Rights Movement, has also called for stronger protections for minority places of worship, especially during times of political uncertainty.