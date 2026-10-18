Dior adds security at Paris flagship after nationwide violent protests
Dior has brought in extra security at its main Paris store after protests across France turned violent.
What started as anger over living costs and public services has now led to looting, clashes with police, and luxury shops like Dior being directly targeted.
The move was highlighted by Visegrad 24 on social media.
Paris and Marseille shops vandalized
Luxury boutiques, supermarkets, and pharmacies in cities like Paris and Marseille have been attacked or vandalized.
Some protesters even disconnected security cameras and smashed windows to get inside.
Public buildings have not been spared either: Limoges's historic town hall was set on fire, with similar scenes in Marseille and Lille.
Sebastien Lecornu condemns unrest, 1,200 arrested
French official Sebastien Lecornu has strongly condemned the violence.
So far, police have arrested about 1,200 people, and 150 officers have been injured during the unrest.
Many are comparing these events to the Yellow Vest protests in 2018 (eight years earlier), showing just how tense things are right now in France.