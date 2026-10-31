DOJ seeks segregation of Sullivan ballots amid Peltola campaign links
World
Big news in Alaska: The US Department of Justice is seeking to preserve and segregate all ballots ranking Daniel J. Sullivan as part of a civil lawsuit.
Officials say they want to find out if voter confusion could affect the ranked-choice election coming up on November 3, 2026.
There are also reports linking Democratic former US Rep. Mary Peltola's campaign with retired teacher Dan J. Sullivan.
Alaska dispute over secrecy and access
Alaska officials are pushing back, saying isolating ballots could break ballot secrecy rules.
Meanwhile, President Trump is calling for both candidates to be prosecuted, adding more tension.
On top of that, the Alaska Democratic Party is suing over limited access to voting sites in rural areas.