Donald Trump defends pausing Russia sanctions to protect American jobs
World
Donald Trump is standing by his choice to put new sanctions on Russia on hold, saying it was a "good decision" meant to protect American jobs and businesses.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained this is just a 60-day pause to see how it affects things globally, but Marco Rubio said the relief from sanctions on Russia and tariffs on other countries, including India, was a 60-day pause aimed at analyzing the measure's global impact.
Pakistan extends ban on Indian flights
Meanwhile, Pakistan has extended its ban on Indian flights through its airspace, and India's embassy in Saudi Arabia just issued new safety advice for citizens after recent Houthi rebel attacks.
All these moves show how countries are adjusting their policies as global tensions keep shifting.