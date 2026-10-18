Donald Trump endorses Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Israeli elections
World
Donald Trump just threw his support behind Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of next week's elections.
Posting on Truth Social, Trump called Netanyahu a "Great Warrior Prime Minister" and stressed how important he is for keeping the U.S.-Israel partnership strong, especially with tensions running high in the Middle East.
Trump trusts Benjamin Netanyahu on Iran
Trump's endorsement comes as Netanyahu faces tough competition, with his party facing a tough race.
By saying "BIBI NETANYAHU WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" Trump made it clear he trusts Netanyahu to handle security challenges, particularly when it comes to Iran.
For voters watching U.S.-Israel relations, this is a pretty direct signal of where Trump stands.