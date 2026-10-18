Donald Trump jokes about France as Macron faces election mess
World
France is facing massive protests over the rising cost of living, and things have gotten out of hand with looting and fires breaking out in several cities.
President Donald Trump couldn't resist making a joke, referring to France, while President Macron now has a big mess to handle just months before elections.
France sees 550,000 to 800,000 protesters
Between 550,000 and 800,000 people have joined the demonstrations.
In Paris, masked protesters set cars on fire and looted shops; other cities like Limoges saw historic buildings damaged by fires.
A police compound and tourist office were also attacked.
Macron has promised legal action against those responsible, while US Vice President J.D. Vance linked the unrest to immigration issues in Europe.