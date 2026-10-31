Donald Trump says US not hurrying to end Iran standoff
US President Donald Trump says the US isn't in a hurry to wrap up its military standoff with Iran, calling it "not a typical war."
According to Trump, Iran is struggling financially and wants talks, but he's in no rush.
"There are talks. They want to talk, they keep talking. But look, they're not paying their soldiers, they're not paying their police. They're in a lot of trouble. And we have time, frankly," he said.
He also mentioned that the US hasn't spent much on this conflict so far and didn't rule out more military action.
Turkey, Pakistan, Qatar mediate Iran talks
Turkey, along with Pakistan and Qatar, is still trying to help both sides find common ground.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan just met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the situation, following a recent call between Turkey's President Erdogan and Trump about what's next for the region.