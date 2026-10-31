Donald Trump's energy pledge falters after military action against Iran
Trump's big promise to lower energy costs has hit a wall: fuel prices have jumped after military action against Iran on Feb. 28, 2026, disrupted oil shipments.
Now, gas, diesel, and jet fuel are all more expensive, and GasBuddy says the US national average might be the highest ever for an election day by the November 3, 2026 election.
Donald Trump offers $8B relief
To help out, Trump rolled out an $8 billion relief package and let truckers use tax-exempt off-road diesel on highways, hoping to ease the squeeze, especially in farming states like Iowa.
But so far, these moves haven't calmed worries. Airlines have raised ticket prices because of pricier jet fuel, and with ongoing global conflicts and a controversial diesel export deal, there is still a lot of uncertainty about where costs are headed next.