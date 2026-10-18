Edimar Martins traveled 1931km to meet AI-generated Jessica Oliveira
World
Edimar Martins, 49, a bricklayer from Brazil, sold his belongings and traveled more than 1931km to meet Jessica Oliveira, a woman with a picture-perfect farm life on social media.
When he arrived in Belo Horizonte on October 11, he discovered through local radio that Jessica was actually an AI-generated persona with over 300,000 followers.
Creator admits using AI
The creator behind Jessica admitted to using AI to boost engagement and said there was never any real interaction with Martins.
"It was a surprise to me to see what is happening." After being left stranded with little money, local authorities helped Martins return home.
Even after this experience, Martins says he's still hopeful about finding real love and plans to try again in Belo Horizonte.