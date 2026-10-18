Egypt's el-Sisi ready to send military support after Riyadh strike
World
After a Houthi strike on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed 13 people, including an American, Egypt's President el-Sisi announced he's ready to send military support if Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Salman requests it.
The Egyptian parliament is holding an emergency session soon to discuss jumping in.
Iran-backed Houthis target Saudi sites
The attack is part of a bigger spike in violence since a UN-brokered ceasefire in 2022 died down, but reignited in July.
Houthi forces, backed by Iran, have been targeting Saudi sites and blocking key shipping routes, raising worries about the conflict spreading.
Egypt stepping up shows how serious things are getting across the region.