Elon Musk donates $445.77 million to 2026 midterms, sets record
World
Elon Musk just broke records by donating $445.77 million to the 2026 US midterm elections, making him the largest single-cycle political donor in modern US history.
Most of his money is backing Republican groups, aiming to help them keep control of Congress, according to new Federal Election Commission data.
Musk gave $216 million to America Pac
A huge chunk ($216 million) went to America Pac, which is targeting dozens of House and Senate races across 17 states.
Musk put over $33 million behind America Pac in the Texas Senate race and funded attack ads against his opponent.
Even though he once said he'd step back from big donations, his influence has actually grown this year.