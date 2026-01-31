Epstein files make disturbing claim about ex-US president George Bush

The recently released Epstein Files allegedly include a reference to "George Bush" in a complaint. The documents, linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, mention "George Bush 1." However, it is unclear if this refers to George W. Bush or his father George H.W. Bush, also a former US president.

Allegations Document lists alleged victim's account of being raped The newly released Epstein Files include police reports, witness statements, and investigative notes naming several high-profile figures. One document records a purported victim's account saying he "was also raped by George Bush 1." The name appears as a referenced party in the documents, not in Epstein's own logs. Other sensational claims attributed to the same source are also included in these files.

Online discussion Disturbing claims include yacht activities, ritualistic sacrifices Screenshots from the document have been shared on social media platform X, showing an email correspondence with a purported Epstein victim's account notes. One user wrote, "Thanks M, I didn't realize Bush raped him too. Ok." The files also include other disturbing details about alleged activities on a yacht and ritualistic sacrifices. However, these claims remain unverified by independent sources.

Other names Other celebrities named in the files The Epstein Files have also named film director Mira Nair. She allegedly attended an afterparty at Ghislaine Maxwell's house for her film "Amelia." Publicist Peggy Siegal sent an email to Epstein after leaving Maxwell's party, which was also attended by former President Bill Clinton and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

