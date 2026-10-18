FBI probes package at Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi's Illinois office
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A suspicious package with unknown substances showed up at Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi's Illinois office on Saturday.
Turns out, it's not just a one-off: similar packages have been sent to other congressional and election offices across the US.
The FBI and the US Postal Inspection Service are on the case, looking into who is behind these hazardous mailings.
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi thanked 1st responders
First responders, including local fire and US Capitol Police, acted fast to secure the scene.
Krishnamoorthi thanked them for their quick work, saying he was "grateful" for how they handled things.
The Senate Sergeant at Arms issued a formal notice to Capitol Hill staff.