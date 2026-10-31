Federal judge orders removal of 3 Trump administration ads
A federal judge just told the Trump administration to take down three government-funded ads, including one that promoted President Donald Trump's claim that Americans would receive $5,000 if Republicans retain control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections.
The decision came after a lawsuit argued that taxpayer money was being used for political gain, and the judge ordered the ads removed while the case continues.
White House defends ads as PSAs
The ads must be removed from all government websites and social media, and cannot be shared through groups like MAGA Inc.
While the White House insists these were just regular public service announcements (and called the ruling illegal), advocacy groups welcomed the move, saying public funds should not pay for partisan messages.
The court is still looking at the bigger case around other similar ads.