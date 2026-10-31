Federal judge seeks probe into officials over East Potomac renovation
A federal judge has called for an investigation into possible misconduct by government officials over the planned renovation of East Potomac Park's golf course, an upgrade that would turn it into a championship-level spot.
This comes after officials changed their story about the project, raising concerns about honesty and ethics in how the plans were presented.
East Potomac closing November 15
The legal fight heated up when trees started coming down.
Now, parts of East Potomac Park, including the golf course, are set to close for repairs starting November 15.
The judge has paused further tree removal and ordered that all relevant documents be preserved so the court can conduct an inquiry without the loss of evidence.
Donald Trump urges renovations to proceed
Despite all this, Donald Trump says renovations should move forward as planned.
His pushback against the court could shape how future projects are handled.