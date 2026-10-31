Flavio Bolsonaro moves to US, calls money laundering probe political
Flavio Bolsonaro, Brazilian senator and son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, has moved to the US saying he's being targeted by a money laundering investigation back home.
He and his family quietly left Brazil on October 27 after his passports were reportedly revoked.
Flavio claims the whole situation is politically motivated, not just legal trouble.
Flavio Bolsonaro accuses Alexandre de Moraes
Flavio has accused Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes of making false allegations against him and hinted he doesn't fully trust how the recent election went down, though he didn't get into specifics.
He also predicted Brazil's economy would go bust under Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's presidency and says he still wants to run for president before 2030.
Despite all the tension (even Donald Trump weighed in on Brazil's elections), Flavio insists he's not giving up on politics anytime soon.