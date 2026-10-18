France arrests over 1,800 amid unrest over poor school conditions
World
France has seen major unrest this week, with over 1,800 people arrested during protests that followed earlier student unrest over poor school conditions.
There were violent clashes, vandalism, and looting in cities like Paris and Marseille.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said investigations are under way to hold those responsible accountable.
Inflation, U.S.-Iran tensions fuel French anger
Alongside student frustration, rising inflation, made worse by the U.S.-Iran tensions, has fueled anger on the streets.
Nunez pointed to "several thousand ultra-left individuals" for much of the violence.
Around 500 emergency workers have been injured so far.
France "will not yield to those who want to impose disorder and violence."