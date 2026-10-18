France presses Israel after mayor Baudoux assaulted in West Bank
France is pressing Israel to take quick action after Bernard Baudoux, a 78-year-old French mayor, was assaulted while joining a diplomatic convoy supporting Palestinian olive farmers in the West Bank.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot called on Israel to arrest and prosecute those behind the attack, reminding them it's their duty under international law to protect civilians.
Witnesses say masked settlers attacked Baudoux
Witnesses say masked settlers attacked Baudoux with iron bars and shouted insults at France as he traveled with other European diplomats.
Baudoux suggested this might show some level of tolerance from Israeli authorities.
The incident follows another recent attack on a US photographer, raising concerns about growing violence and safety for diplomats as elections approach.