France protests draw 550,000 as Paris sees Louis Vuitton looting
France saw protests on Saturday, with about 550,000 people hitting the streets.
Things got heated: cars were set on fire and shops like Louis Vuitton were looted, especially in Paris where 110,000 clashed with riot police over issues like teacher pay and pensions.
Some protesters even threatened to storm the Elysee Palace, leading President Macron to respond defiantly: "Let them come and get me!"
Violence spreads to Lyon, Marseille
It wasn't just Paris: cities like Lyon and Marseille also faced violent protests, including fires and attacks on city halls.
In total, there were 140 protests outside Paris and around 400 arrests. Officials are blaming much of the chaos on extreme left-wing groups.
Both Macron and Lecornu have condemned the violence, and Macron says they'll take strong action to restore order while supporting law enforcement.