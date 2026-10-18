France protests over living costs: 1,800 arrested, 1,500 businesses damaged
France is in the middle of intense protests, with 1,800 people arrested and around 1,500 businesses damaged in Paris and other cities, including Marseille, Bordeaux, Nice, and Strasbourg.
Things turned especially rough when a historic town hall in Limoges was vandalized.
The main reason? People are frustrated about rising living costs.
President Macron is set to address everyone on October 18 to talk about what comes next.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez vows prosecutions
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez says they're working hard to find and prosecute those behind the violence.
There's a crisis meeting planned for October 19 to figure out support for affected businesses and next steps.
Political leaders are blaming ultra-left groups, but overall, these protests show just how fed up many people feel right now.