France protests over living costs: 1,800 arrested, 1,500 businesses damaged

France is in the middle of intense protests, with 1,800 people arrested and around 1,500 businesses damaged in Paris and other cities, including Marseille, Bordeaux, Nice, and Strasbourg.

Things turned especially rough when a historic town hall in Limoges was vandalized.

The main reason? People are frustrated about rising living costs.

President Macron is set to address everyone on October 18 to talk about what comes next.