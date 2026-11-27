Over 30 candidates in France's presidential election race
What's the story
France is gearing up for its 2027 presidential election with an unusually crowded field. Over 30 politicians and public figures have either declared their candidacy or shown interest in running to succeed President Emmanuel Macron. The list includes former prime ministers, opposition leaders, an Olympic judo champion, and other political figures from across the spectrum.
Candidate overview
Who are the prominent contenders?
Among the prominent contenders are former prime ministers Edouard Philippe and Gabriel Attal. Philippe represents the center-right Horizons party while Attal leads the centrist Renaissance party.
Other key contenders include former interior minister Bruno Retailleau of the conservative Republicans party and Cannes mayor David Lisnard from the right-center.
Political spectrum
Far-right and left candidates
On the far right, Marine Le Pen of the National Rally is a major contender. However, her legal battle over a conviction could impact her eligibility.
On the left, Jean-Luc Mélenchon is seeking to represent La France Insoumise (France Unbowed), while Raphael Glucksmann of Place Publique has emerged as another key contender after winning the Socialist camp's primary in October.
Unique candidates
Other key contenders
The list also includes Communist Party leader Fabien Roussel, Green party leader Marine Tondelier, former presidential candidate Eric Zemmour, and former prime minister Dominique de Villepin.
Notably, Olympic judo champion Teddy Riner has also declared his intention to run for president.
The crowded field is said to reflect divisions within France's political establishment after years of instability and a weakened parliamentary landscape.
Election process
Le Pen leading in opinion polls
Opinion polls show Le Pen leading in voting-intention surveys, but the race for the second spot remains open.
Philippe, Attal, and Retailleau are all potential contenders among centrist and center-right voters.
However, to contest in France's presidential election, candidates must secure at least 500 endorsements from elected representatives across the country by March 12, 2027.