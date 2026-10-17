French protests over rising living costs left over 270 arrested
World
France saw major protests on Saturday as people hit the streets over rising living costs.
Things got heated, with more than 270 people arrested after clashes broke out: cars were set on fire, shops were looted, and police responded with tear gas and water cannons.
Protests spread to Lyon and Marseille
The unrest wasn't just in Paris: protests spread to cities like Lyon and Marseille, where a fire broke out inside a tourist office and city hall was briefly stormed.
Backed by student groups and labor unions, the demonstrations are calling for action on economic inequality and better public services, reflecting how frustrated many young people feel about inflation and day-to-day expenses right now.