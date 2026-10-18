French students protest education budget cuts, unrest over living costs
World
France saw major protests this weekend, starting with students upset about education budget cuts and poor school conditions.
Things quickly escalated into a bigger movement against the rising cost of living, leading to 1,200 protesters being arrested and 150 police personnel being injured.
The unrest really shows how frustrated people are with inflation and economic challenges.
Limoges town hall fire, arrests reported
In Limoges, a fire broke out at the historic town hall.
Sebastien Lecornu said police arrested 1,200 protesters and 150 police personnel were injured.