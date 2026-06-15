G7 dedicating sessions to discuss long-term reopening of Hormuz: Macron
What's the story
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the Group of Seven (G7) leaders will dedicate their Monday sessions to discussing the long-term reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement comes after a framework agreement between the United States and Iran, aimed at ending conflict in West Asia. The G7 summit is being held from June 15-17 in Evian-les-Bains, France.
Maritime stability
Macron outlines summit objectives
In a video statement, Macron said the summit's main objectives include discussing the agreement's consequences, supporting Lebanon, and ensuring Iran's nuclear and ballistic activities are regulated. He welcomed the preliminary memorandum of understanding as a product of diplomatic efforts from several partners. In a post on social media platform X, he called for "rapid and complete implementation by all belligerents," stressing that the immediate resumption of maritime traffic is vital for regional stability and the global economy.
Security assurance
International maritime mission ready to assist reopening: Macron
Macron also said an international maritime mission set up by France and the United Kingdom is ready to assist in the safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The vital waterway has been closed to shipping for months due to ongoing conflicts. US President Donald Trump first announced the diplomatic breakthrough on Truth Social, declaring a framework deal and ordering the removal of US naval blockade on Iranian ports in exchange for the free flow of energy shipments.
Navigation freedom
Formal signing ceremony for peace deal on June 19
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed an agreement for a permanent ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. Iran's Supreme National Security Council also confirmed that hostilities would cease permanently. A formal signing ceremony for the peace deal is scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland. G7 leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, have stressed that a permanent, toll-free restoration of freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz must be guaranteed.