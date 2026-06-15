G7 dedicating sessions to discuss long-term reopening of Hormuz: Macron

Security assurance

International maritime mission ready to assist reopening: Macron

Macron also said an international maritime mission set up by France and the United Kingdom is ready to assist in the safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The vital waterway has been closed to shipping for months due to ongoing conflicts. US President Donald Trump first announced the diplomatic breakthrough on Truth Social, declaring a framework deal and ordering the removal of US naval blockade on Iranian ports in exchange for the free flow of energy shipments.