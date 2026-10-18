General Syed Aamer Raza warns India of response beyond expectations
Pakistan's Commander of the National Strategic Command, General Syed Aamer Raza, has warned India that any aggressive move will meet a "response that far exceeds the imagination and expectations of those who initiate it" response.
Speaking at a recent military parade, he assured everyone that Pakistan's armed forces are fully prepared to defend the country's sovereignty.
Raza says Pakistan rejects nuclear threats
Gen. Raza stressed that Pakistan will not tolerate threats, especially in a nuclear context, and called Kashmir an unresolved international dispute under United Nations Security Council resolutions.
He honored the sacrifices of Pakistani soldiers and highlighted the important role cadets play in national security.
Raza also spoke about Pakistan's efforts as a regional mediator and called for an end to human rights violations, especially mentioning Palestine.